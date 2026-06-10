KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — It’s the end of an era for Indonesian rock outfit .Feast who wrapped up the full-album showcase of their “Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan” at Zepp KL recently.

The emotional two-night spectacle which took place on June 5 and June 6 saw enthusiastic fans, mostly Gen Zs, not only filling up the venue but also singing their hearts out to every song from start to finish in full camaraderie.

A fierce, politically charged alternative rock group, .Feast consists of four members including frontman and lead vocalist Baskara Putra, guitarists Adnan Satyanugraha Putra and Dicky Renanda Putra, and Fadli Fikriawan Wibowo, better known as Awan on bass.

Formed in 2012 when the members were university students, .Feast’s crushing groove-heavy basslines and sharp social commentary have helped give a voice to a disillusioned generation to vent their frustrations against social injustice and systemic corruption.

The untold story behind ‘Membangun & Menghancurkan’

.Feast has been around since 2012 and initially thought that their ‘Membangun & Menghancurkan’ album would be their last before success came knocking. — Picture by Yusof Isa

The “Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan” is taken off from their third studio album titled Membangun & Menghancurkan (M&M), released on August 2024, a 15-track album which not only garnered millions of listeners on Spotify alone but had also won them the best Rock album category at the Indonesia Music Award (AMI) in 2025.

Ironically, before the release, .Feast was positive that the album would be their last and they were adamant on disbanding the band after finishing it — mostly because the members no longer felt the chemistry among each other.

“We almost disbanded the group. At that time, there was just no chemistry left between us.

“After 12 years together, it felt like that synergy had vanished. In fact, I feel like being together for such a long time actually made things worse back then.

“Ironically, this album is what saved us,” Baskara said during a pre-show press conference in KL last Friday.

Baskara also pointed out frustrations within the band who have been very vocal in their musical activism over the past decade only to realise that nothing has changed.

He also admitted that the band has been on the receiving end of numerous threats throughout their decade-long journey, and Baskara himself is battling health issues where doctors previously told him he almost died.

He however refrained from sharing more details about his health but reassured the public that he is still fit to perform.

Interestingly, M&M revolves heavily around the ancient Ouroboros concept of cyclical existence, representing the infinite loop where creation and destruction feed off one another which is often depicted via the famous snake eating its own tail symbol, that is also used on the cover of M&M.

The band adapted that concept not just philosophically but practically as they had initially finished the album around 2020 to 2021 with 12 tracks already recorded.

However, following discussions and reflections among the members, they decided to scrap almost all of the tracks from the album and reworked it from scratch.

The only original tracks that were kept from the earlier draft were Membangun and Menghancurkan which serve as the opening and closing tracks of the album respectively.

“The concept is something that we kept in our hearts dearly, where you can’t bring something forward or build something new if you’re not willing to let go of things.

“I think that’s also why in some cultures, their gods of destruction or their gods of war are also depicted as the gods of healing or the gods of creation and life — I think that’s one and the same if you think about it,” Baskara said.

He added that in order to create .Feast to what it has become today, they had to “destroy” the old .Feast while also pointing out the reworking period of M&M had not only breathed a new life into the band but also brought them closer together.

Highlights from ‘Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan’

The appearance of traditional dancers during a segment of their ‘Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan’ is a staple of their unique album showcase. — Picture courtesy of TapauAsia

The first ever Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan album showcase was done in Jakarta on May 31 last year and they then took the show to Surabaya later in September before deciding to wrap it up with a finale in KL — all three cities were considered their homes away from home because of the fans, also known as Kelelawar.

The KL shows were initially planned for a one-night-only showcase; however, due to overwhelming demand, partly because of its finale status, an additional night was added by organisers TapauAsia and Sun Eater.

Each show took just over two hours, divided into four segments with interludes in between.

Fans were treated to not just the full M&M tracks such as Politrik, Metakritik and Konsekuens but also a range of hit tracks from previous albums such as Sectumsempra, Berita Kehilangan and ALI.

Among the main highlights that cemented the “Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan” as being in a league of its own was definitely the appearance of a marching band which was deployed with a heavy mix of brass and battery percussion during Gugatan Rakyat Semesta, turning the rock track into a stadium-level protest anthem.

This was followed by the appearance of traditional dancers on stage during the performance of Tarian Penghancur Raya where the song itself talks about human greed and how rapid urbanisation, corporate greed and political corruption are destroying both the natural environment and local heritage.

An emotional ending

The whole team and production crew of .Feast converge on stage during the final day of their Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan in KL. — Picture courtesy of TapauAsia

The showcase wasn’t entirely driven by political angst; it also offered plenty of lighthearted, intimate moments, particularly on the final night.

During the interlude of their fourth act, the band paused the heavy themes to connect directly with their beloved Kelelawar, engaging the crowd with playful jokes and impromptu conversations.

In a deeply moving turn of events, the band took a moment to offer their prayers and rally the crowd behind a fan named Syafiq, who is currently battling cancer and preparing to undergo chemotherapy.

The venue erupted in solidarity as the audience chanted Syafiq’s name alongside roaring cheers.

The heartfelt interaction didn’t stop on stage — a TikTok video shared by Syafiq later revealed that the band had invited him backstage for an intimate, private chat with all the members.

The fourth act during the final day was also laden with emotional tracks such as Arteri, Langitruntuh and Nina which saw audiences singing and dancing their hearts out.

.Feast closed their “Pertunjukan Membangun & Menghancurkan” with their hit song Tarot along with a heartfelt message from Baskara and the band who thanked everyone who came to the show and supported them throughout their journey.

As the credits rolled, all members of .Feast’s team, including their production crew and backup singers and dancers, converged on stage and were seen trading hugs and tears as audiences stayed back, cherishing the moments with them with photo-ops and cheers.

This marks the end of a chapter for .Feast who throughout their decade-old journey had been through plenty of ups and downs, including being on the receiving end of threats and facing near-death health issues.

Despite all the hardships they endured, they are now reaping the fruits of their labour and .Feast is rather optimistic of their future with them already set to appear in several music festivals in Indonesia such as Diesteria Instiki 2026 in Bali and Petipalin in Bandung this July.