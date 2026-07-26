PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Malaysia will host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today, hailing it as proof of the nation’s readiness to stage world class events.

Anwar said he had spoken with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as well as Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, and expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s trust in Malaysia.

“This collaboration is more than the staging of a world class sporting event. It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness and capability to host major international events,” he said.

Malaysia, he added, stands ready to welcome Formula 1, the FIA, the teams and fans from around the world back to Sepang, showcasing its infrastructure, operational excellence and hospitality while strengthening ties between both nations.