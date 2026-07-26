ARAU, July 26 — A polytechnic student was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash with three other motorcycles along the Changlun-Kuala Perlis road at Kampung Banat here early today.

Arau District Police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the 19-year-old victim, who suffered head injuries and a fractured right leg, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar at 7.38 am.

He said personnel at the enquiry counter of the Arau District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPTD) received information about the crash at 2.10 am.

“The three other motorcyclists, including a GiatMARA student, all males and aged 20, who were also injured, were taken to HTF for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mohsin said the incident is believed to have occurred when the motorcycles, which were travelling from Arau towards Kangar, grazed one another, resulting in the collision.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama