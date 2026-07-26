KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Six men will be charged tomorrow over the RM7 million ransom kidnapping in Petaling Jaya after police completed their investigation into the case, while two other suspects have been released to become prosecution witnesses.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Comm Datuk M. Kumar said in a statement that the investigation paper into the case, reported on July 17, was referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers on July 24, which subsequently directed that charges be brought against the six suspects.

They will be charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 for kidnapping for ransom, an offence punishable upon conviction with between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

The six are due to appear before the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court at 9.30am tomorrow.

Kumar said the remaining two suspects — a man and a woman — had been released and bound over under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code to serve as prosecution witnesses.

The kidnapping occurred in Petaling Jaya on July 17, when a 46-year-old woman reported that her husband had been abducted and that the kidnappers were demanding RM7 million for his release.

Police rescued the victim less than 48 hours later during a special operation at a residential unit in I-City, Shah Alam, which also led to the arrests of the suspects.

At the time, Kumar said the operation was carried out by Bukit Aman CID with assistance from Bukit Aman Special Branch and the Selangor CID.

Police also seized various types of drugs, several mobile phones and a number of vehicles believed to have been used in the crime.