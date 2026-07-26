KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Hong Kong actress Cecilia Choi Sze-wan has quickly emerged as one of Chinese-language cinema’s rising talents, building an eclectic filmography that spans horror, drama and romance.

The 32-year-old has earned acclaim for performances in Pigeon Tango (2017), Beyond the Dream (2019) and Mudborn (2020), with her role in Beyond the Dream winning Best Actress at the 26th Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards.

Her latest feature, Bluefish, is a Malaysia-South Korea-Indonesia co-production directed by Lee Sang-hoon, in which she stars alongside Ji Seung-hyun and Indonesian actor Yayan Ruhian.

Choi plays Yeon-jeon, a mute woman who communicates through sign language and crosses paths with Gwang-su (Ji Seung-hyun), a troubled drifter haunted by a violent past.

The film explores themes of redemption, sacrifice and the quiet strength of kindness in a harsh world.

Produced by Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) founder Joanne Goh, Bluefish proved to be a unique experience for the actress.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Choi said working on an international co-production involving several languages was both new and rewarding.

Learning sign language was also a first for the actress.

She said she worked with sign language teachers in Hong Kong to prepare for the role.

Beyond mastering sign language, Choi also adapted her mannerisms to portray someone who had lived in South Korea for a long time, making her performance feel as natural and authentic as possible.

“Throughout the whole process, the director and the other actors helped and encouraged me a lot,” she said, expressing her appreciation to the entire production team.

Choi said she was drawn to Bluefish because of its challenging role and compelling story.

“I wanted to be involved in Bluefish because the character was very challenging and the storyline was very attractive,” she said.

“This story is about two people who both need a lot of attention and care.

“Both characters are carrying their own emotional struggles.”

Cecilia Choi Sze-wan speaks to Malay Mail about her admiration for filmmaker Lee Chang-dong, the challenges of ‘Bluefish’, and her surprise at the warm reception the film received from Malaysian audiences. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Malaysian reception of Bluefish surprises the star

Bluefish premiered in Malaysia on July 23 as one of the featured films at the ninth MIFFest.

Choi was in Malaysia for MIFFest 2026 and took part in a post-screening Q&A with audiences after the film’s screening.

Coincidentally, the screening also fell on her birthday.

Asked about the Malaysian reception to the film, Choi said she was pleasantly surprised.

“I haven’t watched the full version of the movie myself because of my schedule.

“I only managed to catch a little of it towards the end,” she said.

Despite that, Choi said the ending was especially moving and praised the audience’s response.

“The Malaysian audience is very warm,” she added.

Always chasing the unexpected

Reflecting on her career, Choi said she does not believe there was a single defining turning point.

After graduating with a theatre degree, she has taken a steady, step-by-step approach to building her career in the entertainment industry.

“I don’t feel like there was a so-called turning point.

“I feel like I’m culminating stage by stage,” she said.

Looking ahead, Choi said she hopes to continue challenging herself with a wide variety of roles.

She is particularly drawn to realistic, art-house cinema, citing acclaimed South Korean director Lee Chang-dong’s Oasis as one of her favourite films.

However, she added that she is not limiting herself to any particular type of project.

Asked what kind of role she would like to take on next, Choi’s answer was simple: “Something unexpected.”