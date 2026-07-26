KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the seven initiatives announced earlier to help Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers implemented without further delay.

Anwar said he has requested progress reports on all initiatives, which include assistance to Felda and new generation housing, to be provided every month so that their implementation is not delayed.

“We announced the seven items, I have told the (Felda) general manager, I want a progress report every month so that it is not delayed.

“Sometimes I don’t blame the people. When we announce the implementation, people get tired as they have to wait a long time, but in the issue of second homes, at least some of them have been completed,” he said.

He said this in his speech of opening the Santai Perantau Programme in conjunction with Felda’s 70th Anniversary here yesterday, which was also attended by Felda chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir.

On July 7, the Prime Minister announced seven initiatives in conjunction with Felda Settlers’ Day and 70th Anniversary celebration, including strengthening digital literacy for settlers involving an allocation of RM15.85 million to 317 eligible Felda schemes.

In addition, RM10 million has been allocated to renovate 370 primary and secondary schools in Felda areas while additional funds totaling RM3 million have been provided for the Felda MAYA Squad health team.

The government also plans to amend the Land (Group Settlement Areas) Act 1960 (Act 530) to allow the construction of more than one house unit on a residential lot owned by Felda settlers.

In another development, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the federal government is ready to consider financial assistance to State Governments in relation to projects to build more than one house unit on a residential lot owned by Felda settlers, including for the electricity and water installation process.

“If there is a problem, I will contact the state government and if there are one or two state governments with financial problems, I will consider it, the Ministry of Finance will study where we can help,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he had asked Felda chairman to inform the Menteri Besar, Chief Minister and Premier regarding the policy paper which will become a policy decision within a month so that all Felda housing areas are allowed to build second homes.

On the amendment to the Land (Group Settlement Areas) Act 1960 (Act 530) which is expected to be tabled in Parliament before the end of this year, Anwar said the approval of the act could resolve pending legal issues.

“The initial draft is available and will be presented to the Board of Directors and once approved, I will expedite it for approval by the Cabinet and tabled in Parliament.

“But the issue of the act is not a problem because if the federal government and Felda management agree and the state government does not object, several of the programmes can be carried out first even if the act is not amended,” he said. — Bernama