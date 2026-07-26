SHAH ALAM, July 26 — The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his wife Datin Paduka Seri Afzaa Fadini Abdul Aziz yesterday announced the birth of their first child, Tengku Alia Amira Tengku Amir Shah.

According to a post on the Raja Muda of Selangor’s official Instagram account, the royal couple’s daughter was born on July 21, 2026, at 2.56pm.

“Alhamdulillah. With profound gratitude to Allah SWT, I announce the birth of our princess.

“May Allah SWT grant our princess good health, blessings and lasting grace. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for our family,” Tengku Amir Shah said in the post.

Tengku Amir Shah and Datin Paduka Seri Afzaa Fadini were married in a royal solemnisation ceremony at Masjid Istana Diraja, Istana Alam Shah, Klang, on Oct 2, 2025.

The royal couple was solemnised by Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir, witnessed by Tengku Panglima Raja Selangor Tengku Ahmad Shah Alhaj and Tengku Indera Pahlawan Diraja Tengku Datuk Setia Putra Alhaj in the private wedding ceremony.

The ceremony, conducted in accordance with royal customs and traditions, was graced by the Sultan of Selangor and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin. — Bernama