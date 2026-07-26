KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the families of the six victims who were killed in a road crash along Jalan Karak Lama in Bentong, Pahang, early yesterday.

In a post on X today, Anwar said he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were deeply saddened by the tragedy.

“My condolences to all the victims’ family members. May they be granted strength and fortitude, and may those injured be blessed with a speedy recovery.

“This tragedy serves as a reminder to all of us that road safety must never be taken lightly,” he said.

In the incident at about 4 am yesterday, six men died at the scene after the Toyota Vios they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a one-tonne lorry on Jalan Karak Lama heading towards Temerloh, near Klink Desa Jambu Rias in Bentong.

Those killed were the car driver, V. Mugilan, 25, and passengers K. Dineshvaran, 22, K. Alaganathan, 21, A. Kanabati Raja, 19, S. Kiisven, 17, and M. Paranthaman, 16, while the 31-year-old lorry driver sustained serious injuries.

Preliminary police investigations found that the victims’ car, which was travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur, was believed to have veered onto the opposite lane while descending a hill before colliding with the lorry. — Bernama