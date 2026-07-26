KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Outgoing Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGP) Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today handed over his duties as he retires from the police force.

In a ceremony witnessed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), Ayob handed over his duties as deputy IGP to Bukit Aman’s Special Branch director Datuk Seri Ibrahim Darus.

As the most senior director in service in the police force currently, Ibrahim will be serving as the acting deputy IGP while also continuing to hold his current post.

Ayob Khan, who is retiring as he turns 66 tomorrow, has been the DIGP since his appointment about three years ago on June 23, 2023.

Born in Kota Setar, Kedah, Ayob Khan has a degree in information technology from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Throughout his 35-year career, Ayob had held various positions before becoming the DIGP, including as head of Bukit Aman’s Special Branch’s counter-terrorism division, Johor police chief, Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director, and Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director.