PORT DICKSON, July 26 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has rejected allegations that BN’s manifesto, launched yesterday, was copied from those of other parties.

The Umno president said the manifesto built on BN’s existing agenda and had been refined to meet current requirements.

“There is no question of copying and pasting the manifesto because from 2004 to 2018, we had already developed it, and this was done to improve on what was already in place.

“We want to revive the agenda that was put on hold after we failed to secure enough seats to form the state government in 2018,” he told reporters after a meeting with the Indian community in Lukut today.

Early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state polls will take place this Tuesday, with polling day scheduled for Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama