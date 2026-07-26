PETALING JAYA, July 26 — Twelve Malaysian police officers, including senior-ranking personnel, have been arrested over allegations they extorted RM2 million from a Chinese national, who was allegedly forced to pay RM560,000 for his release, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said the victim paid US$140,000 (RM572,000) before later lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

“He later came forward to lodge a report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“Following that, it is understood that 12 police officers and personnel were arrested, including some holding the ranks of Deputy Superintendent (DSP), Assistant Superintendent (ASP), and other ranks,” the source was quoted as saying.

According to the report, the officers had allegedly demanded RM2 million from the man.

“However, the victim was only able to pay RM560,000 before deciding to lodge a police report.

“Police also recovered part of the money believed to be linked to the case,” the source added.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam confirmed the arrests when contacted by Utusan Malaysia.

The report did not say when the alleged extortion took place or identify the officers involved.

It also did not state whether any of the suspects had been charged.