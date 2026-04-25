SEOUL, April 25 — South Korean singer-rapper Ok Taec-yeon has officially said “I do”, marrying his longtime non-celebrity girlfriend after a decade-long relationship in a private ceremony that doubled as a touching reunion for his band.

According to media reports, the wedding took place yesterday at The Shilla Seoul Yeong Bin Gwan Hotel, with only close family and friends in attendance. Keeping things intimate, the couple opted for a low-key celebration — but fans would recognise a familiar presence among the guests.

Taecyeon’s fellow 2PM members — Jun. K, Nichkhun, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung — were all there to celebrate, even performing for the newlyweds.

Chansung also took on emcee duties, making the occasion a full-circle moment for the group, which last reunited for a comeback show in June 2021.

The couple’s wedding invitation struck a sentimental chord, featuring the line: “Two people who are a perfect 10 out of 10 to each other are finally getting married” — a sweet reference to 2PM’s 2008 debut hit.

Taecyeon, 37, went public with the relationship in June 2020 after photos of the pair surfaced online.

He later confirmed their marriage plans in a handwritten Instagram letter last November, writing: “I have promised to spend the rest of my life with the person who has understood and believed in me for a long time.”

“We’ll walk through life together, always supporting each other,” he added.

The actor-singer also gave his partner a public shoutout during his acceptance speech at the KBS Drama Awards last December, saying: “This project became a precious opportunity for me to discover a new aspect of my acting and reflect on myself. I will strive to become a more dedicated and improved actor in the future.”

“Lastly, I want to sincerely thank my fiancée. I love you, Ji-hye!”

The bride, who is reportedly four years younger than Taecyeon, has remained out of the spotlight, with the couple choosing to keep much of their relationship private despite his global fame.