SEOUL, April 17 — BigBang member G-Dragon has triggered renewed online speculation about his relationship with Blackpink’s Jennie after an Instagram interaction drew attention from fans.

According to Koreaboo, the renewed discussion follows a history of dating rumours between the two K-pop stars, which first intensified in 2021 after a South Korean media report alleged they had been meeting privately for about a year, with encounters reportedly taking place at G-Dragon’s residence in Hannam-dong.

At the time, no confirmation was issued by their agency, YG Entertainment, but speculation among fans has persisted.

The latest buzz began after an Instagram user posted a video from the Coachella music festival featuring Jennie Kim and G-Dragon, with a caption referencing the pair.

Netizens later noticed that G-Dragon’s verified Instagram account had liked the post, prompting further online discussion and renewed claims among fans regarding their relationship status.

g-dragon liked a video shipping him and jennie on instagram, they’re considered to have one of the longest-lasting relationships in k-pop.pic.twitter.com/XPl1Mtl7GZ — ً (@pearlytrivia) April 16, 2026