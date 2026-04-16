NEW YORK, April 16 — Jennie has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, marking another milestone for the South Korean singer who rose to global prominence as a member of Blackpink.

Time published its annual list this week, featuring a tribute written by Grammy‑nominated musician Gracie Abrams.

The magazine highlighted Jennie’s impact as both a performer and cultural figure, noting her influence across music, fashion and global pop culture.

Abrams wrote that “Jennie is a star,” adding that “the magic at her core — the power that draws you into ‘Jennie the Artist’… is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway.”

She also described Jennie’s presence as one that “cuts through all the noise,” while emphasising her “kindness and warmth.”

The 30-year-old singer debuted in 2016 as part of Blackpink, one of the most commercially successful K‑pop girl groups worldwide.

The group’s hits, global tours and record‑breaking streaming numbers helped cement their status as leaders of the Korean Wave, while Jennie’s solo ventures — including music releases, fashion collaborations and acting — further expanded her influence.

Blackpink’s global reach has made its members regular fixtures in international media and major cultural rankings, with Jennie often singled out for her crossover appeal and strong individual brand.

Jennie became the first member of Blackpink to release a solo single with Solo in 2018, a track that topped charts in South Korea and became one of the most‑streamed K‑pop songs by a female artist globally.

She followed up with additional solo projects and high‑profile collaborations that reinforced her standing as a trendsetter in both music and fashion.

Her more recent releases, such as Mantra and Like JENNIE, have continued to perform strongly on global streaming platforms, while her appearances at major fashion houses and international events have helped solidify her reputation as one of the most recognisable Korean entertainers worldwide.

Abrams concluded her tribute by saying, “She has a softness that only emphasises her strength. I just love her.”

Time’s 2026 list features a broad mix of global leaders, cultural figures and innovators, including US President Donald Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Michelin‑star chef Vikas Khanna, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, Japan’s first woman prime minister Sanae Takaichi and singer‑songwriter Luke Combs, underscoring the wide spectrum of influence represented this year.