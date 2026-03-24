KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — National Songstress Siti Nurhaliza’s success in carving out a name as one of the country’s most celebrated artistes continues to inspire Ummi Umairah and her younger brother Ahmad Daiyan, both of whom are rising young singers.

The siblings, who are Siti Nurhaliza’s niece and nephew, grew up witnessing firsthand the journey of the popular singer and her many milestones, but they have never treated that privilege as a shortcut to fame.

Instead, they see it as a golden opportunity to build their knowledge, drawing from her experience as a reference point and a source of motivation to constantly improve themselves in the highly demanding world of music.

Umairah, whose full name is Ummi Umairah Saiful Anuar, said from a young age, they were accustomed to observing their aunt’s discipline and strong sense of commitment, particularly in how she values her fans while remaining humble.

“I’ve seen how ‘Mak Iti’ treats her fans and carries herself. Her humility and the way she appreciates those around her have been a great source of inspiration for us as siblings.

“It has helped me understand that success in this industry is not just about talent, but also about discipline, respect for fans and others, good manners and making the most of every opportunity,” she told Bernama.

The emerging talent, who previously won the Popular New Female Artiste award at the 37th Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian last year, also admires her aunt’s stage presence and her ability to connect with audiences during performances.

The 15-year-old singer, meanwhile, is currently working on her latest single, a ballad expected to be released at the end of April as part of her rebranding phase in the music industry.

Umairah said although the upcoming single leans towards a ballad, she is personally more drawn to R&B and hopes to explore the genre more seriously in the future.

“I’ve always loved R&B and I do have plans to produce songs with a touch of that genre,” she said, adding that her daily schedule is quite packed as she has to balance school, vocal training and music-related activities such as choir and group singing.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Daiyan, affectionately known as Amad, said his aunt’s achievements have taught him that as a newcomer, there are no shortcuts to staying relevant in the industry, and that continuous self-improvement, including maintaining good relationships with fans, is key.

Amad, 14, who recently released a Hari Raya song with singer Talitha, is planning to record a solo single after the Aidilfitri celebrations.

“For now, my performances are usually scheduled during school holidays or after classes. My studies remain a priority and I’m also active in co-curricular activities such as sepak takraw, rugby and football,” he said, adding that he will be celebrating Aidilfitri with his father’s family in Kuantan, Pahang. — Bernama