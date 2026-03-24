JOHOR BAHRU, March 24 — The Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is investigating a petrol station in Mutiara Rini here that allegedly allowed two people to fill a container with subsidised RON95 petrol instead of directly into their vehicle tank.

Its director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said investigators will be looking into the petrol station’s closed-circuit television recordings, as well as examining transaction records and purchase receipts for verification purposes.

“We found two transactions involving RON95 petrol purchases, with one into the vehicle’s tank, while the other was into a plastic container in the vehicle’s boot with a quantity that exceeded the limit allowed by the Malaysian Supply Controller.

“During the inspection, the KPDN enforcement team issued a warning to the petrol station’s management on the importance of complying with regulations and increasing their monitoring to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“Johor KPDN will also undertake follow-up action by tracking down and calling in the vehicle owner for further investigations,” he said in a Facebook statement.

Lilis Saslinda said the case is being investigated under Subregulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for suspected violation of the instructions of the Malaysian Controller of Supplies.

Penalties include a maximum fine of RM1 million, jail up to three years, or both for those found guilty.

For subsequent offences, the fine can be raised up to RM3 million, jail up to five years, or both.

Videos have been shared on social media showing two people filling a container inside in a car boot; the vehicle had Johor registration plates.

A video also showed the pump price of RM230 for more than 71 litres of subsidised RON95.

Buying subsidised petrol or diesel using containers or tanks without a permit is against the law.

The Finance Ministry has said it will block the cards of individuals found to have abused the Budi Madani RON95 assistance programme.