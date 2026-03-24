KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysians should brace themselves for an increase in vegetable prices as early as next week as the effects of the West Asia fights make its way to our shores.

Cameron Highlands Malay Farmers Association chairman Datuk Syed Abd Rahman Syed Abd Rashid said the hike could happen within the next week or two, New Strait Times reported yesterday.

“Prices may surge by up to 50 per cent for a short period before potentially stabilising at a 30 per cent increase,” he was quoted as saying.

He attributed the increase to rising fertiliser and diesel costs, which are essential for machinery, generators, and transport.

Armed conflicts in the Gulf region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial sea passage for the world’s fuel and trade goods – are pushing up global oil prices, which increase fuel and fertiliser costs, ultimately making everyday goods like vegetables more expensive.

Malaysia Muslim Consumers Association chief activist Nadzim Johan advised consumers to spend wisely amid the looming price hikes.

He encouraged households to start home gardening using hydroponics for vegetables such as spinach, water spinach, and mustard greens.

“Consumers have the power to influence prices. By making informed choices and comparing prices, traders will have no choice but to lower them,” he told New Strait Times.

He added that schools, clubs, and associations could adopt similar small-scale hydroponic projects to benefit students and members.

The rising cost of raw materials is likely to be felt by the end consumer. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The extreme heat on the local front is also affecting domestic agriculture, with rice fields outside the Muda Agricultural Development Authority areas in Kedah – Malaysia’s paddy production hub – reporting poor yields due to limited irrigation.

MetMalaysia has forecasted heatwaves, with temperatures between 37° and 40°Celsius daily in certain areas, notably the northern peninsula.

Yesterday, Harian Metro reported farmers, fishermen and residents in parts of Kedah and Perlis saying their rivers and other water supply sources were shrinking, and expressed concern about their dwindling yield.