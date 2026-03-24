IPOH, March 24 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has suspended two of its personnel to facilitate investigations into two separate incidents involving the department’s vehicle, namely a viral video showing a vehicle crossing double lines, and a fatal crash case.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said both personnel had been ordered to be suspended with immediate effect while internal investigations were carried out.

He said the two incidents involved different situations, one related to a viral video showing a JPJ vehicle crossing double lines and the other involving a crash.

“The first incident involves a viral video of a JPJ vehicle crossing double lines along the East-West Highway (JRTB), which falls under the department’s internal investigation.

“For this case, we have suspended the personnel involved and deployed a team to conduct an internal probe. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said at a press conference after inspecting the 2026 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Operation (HRA) at the Menora Control Centre here last night.

Aedy Fadly said the second incident involved a fatal crash at KM85.5 of the Kota Bharu-Machang-Jeli road near Kampung Rahmat, Bukit Bunga, Tanah Merah, involving a JPJ vehicle and a Perodua Myvi.

“We leave the crash case entirely to the police for further investigation, and JPJ is not involved in that probe, but we can confirm that both incidents involved the same vehicle and personnel, although they occurred on different days.

“There has been confusion among netizens linking the two incidents as having happened on the same day, and such speculation is inaccurate,” he said.

He also said the two personnel would be placed at the department’s headquarters during the suspension period for further investigation purposes.

He added that JPJ assured that the internal investigation would be carried out transparently, without protecting any personnel found to have committed wrongdoing.

Earlier, the incidents drew public attention after a video of a JPJ vehicle crossing double lines went viral on social media, in addition to the fatal crash involving the department’s vehicle. — Bernama