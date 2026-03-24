KOTA KINABALU, March 24 — Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) must open its newly launched tourism jetty for public use, following growing concerns over the safety of existing facilities relied upon daily by Pulau Gaya residents.

Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong said the situation faced by islanders commuting to and from the city reflected a harsh reality, with many forced to use ageing, wet, and unsafe jetties.

Wong said he had received numerous complaints from residents highlighting the deteriorating condition of the current jetty infrastructure, which poses risks particularly to the elderly, children, and women.

“Every day, they risk their safety just to earn a living for their families. This is not acceptable in a city like Kota Kinabalu,” he said in a statement.

Wong noted that the new DBKK Tourist Jetty under DBKK Holdings is equipped with modern and more comfortable facilities but designated solely for tourism purposes.

He questioned the rationale behind the move, pointing out that the city already has Jesselton Point Ferry Terminal catering to tourists.

“Why do we need two tourism jetties when local residents, who depend on these facilities daily, are still facing unsafe conditions?” he asked.

He also raised concerns over emergency situations, questioning whether the existing jetty could adequately support urgent medical evacuations or proper transportation of deceased from the island.

“In such circumstances, access to a safe and properly managed jetty is not a luxury, but a basic necessity,” he stressed.

He proposed that the DBKK Tourist Jetty be opened for daily commuting and emergency purposes, describing it as a practical step for Pulau Gaya residents.

Wong called on DBKK to give the matter due consideration, stressing that the public should not be marginalised when it comes to safety and access to essential facilities. — The Borneo Post