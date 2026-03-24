JERUSALEM, March 24 — A loud blast rang out over Jerusalem early today as the Israeli military sent search and rescue teams to a damaged building following two rounds of Iranian missile fire.

Israel’s military announced the Iranian launches hours after US President Donald Trump said Washington had held talks with an unnamed Iranian official - a report denied by Tehran.

Minutes after the second missile alert, AFP reporters in Jerusalem heard a loud explosion, but the military said people were now cleared to leave their shelters and medics reported no casualties.

Following the first launch, the military said it had sent “search and rescue forces to operate at a scene in northern Israel where reports of an impact have been received.”

The Magen David Adom emergency services released video of a damaged building, with a smashed area on an upper floor and rubble spread across the ground.

The medics said they were providing treatment to a man in his 30s who suffered mild injuries after stepping on shrapnel, but there were no other casualty reports.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump and relayed that the president believed US-Israeli military gains in Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protects Israel’s interests. — AFP