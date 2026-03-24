KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will block the cards of individuals found to have abused the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) assistance programme by filling subsidised RON95 petrol into empty barrels or containers, as has gone viral recently.

MOF stressed that such action clearly violates regulations because it constitutes misuse of fuel subsidies under the Budi95 initiative and could affect the government’s efforts to ensure transparent, targeted and effective subsidy management.

“Investigations found that the individual involved is a Malaysian and a MyKad holder. Following that, the MOF will take action by blocking the identity card used during that transaction, as well as the vehicle owner, from continuing to enjoy Budi95,” it said in a statement today.

The government, the MOF said, will not compromise on any form of subsidy leakages and misuse, especially amid current uncertainties that require close control over fuel supply and prices.

Earlier, a video clip went viral depicting two individuals at a petrol station filling subsidised RON95 petrol into a container placed in the boot of a vehicle.

According to the MOF, enforcement actions will continue to be intensified to curb such irresponsible activities, adding that the government appreciates the efforts of caring members of the public in channelling complaints regarding this matter.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing information and lodging complaints if they detect any suspicious activities related to subsidy distribution by contacting the Budi Madani Service Centre at 1300-88-9595, via WhatsApp +603-26314595 or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama