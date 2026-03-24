GEORGE TOWN, March 24 — Police have arrested two individuals suspected of engaging in an indecent act at a cemetery in Batu Gantung, Air Itam, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said a report was received from a 69-year-old man about the video, which was recorded at a Chinese cemetery.

Preliminary investigations indicate the incident occurred on March 22, and both suspects are believed to be locals.

“The first suspect, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested yesterday around 8.35pm at a flat near Jalan Padang Tembak.

“The second suspect, a 58-year-old man, was arrested later the same night at 11.10pm in front of a building near Jalan Paya Terubong, Bayan Lepas,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak added that the suspects have admitted their involvement and have been remanded for three days, until March 26, to assist in investigations under Section 294(a) and Section 509 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The 38-second video shows the naked couple in the cemetery, recorded by a woman who confronted them, warning that she would report the matter to the police. — Bernama