JOHOR BAHRU, March 24 — The Johor government is tightening the rules on the sale of fireworks after a fire broke out at a stall selling them in Kampung Dato’ Sulaiman Menteri here last Sunday that damaged two vehicles nearby.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the proposals include making it mandatory for traders to have safety equipment such as fire extinguishers and to maintain a safe distance from public gathering areas.

“The state government sees the need to tighten its existing conditions, including setting sales locations further away from public areas and reviewing the amount and type of firecrackers and fireworks sold.

“In addition, the proposal also involves a requirement for traders to attend technical courses, especially to improve the safety of handling light explosives," he told reporters after an inspection at the Desa Mutiara People's Housing Project here today.

Currently, the sale of both fireworks and firecrackers are subject to approval by the police on top of requiring business licences and location approvals by the local councils.

“The measures are expected to be implemented by next year's festive season to ensure that traders take public safety into account,” Mohd Jafni said.

A stall selling fireworks on Jalan Bunga Ros, Kampung Dato' Sulaiman Menteri was destroyed after its goods went up in a blaze last Sunday night.

The fire also caused a Proton Gen-2 car and a food truck to catch fire after being hit by sparks.