SUNGAI PETANI, March 24 — An elderly woman and her son were found dead in their home in Kampung Zainol Abidin, Bedong, yesterday evening.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the victims were a man in his 40s and his mother in her 70s.

“A report was received at 6.05pm yesterday. Initial inspection found no injuries caused by sharp weapons. As the house was locked from the inside, we had to break in. The bodies were found in the living room and the kitchen,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, further investigation is still ongoing, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted this morning.

“The victims are believed to have died more than 48 hours earlier, and the case is currently classified as a sudden death report (SDR) pending post-mortem results,” he said.

Meanwhile, in SHAH ALAM, Selangor,a lorry driver died after the vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and overturned into a drain in an accident at Simpang Jalan Suara, Kampung Tambak Jawa, Kuala Selangor, yesterday.

Thevictim, identified as Taqiuddin Jamil, 38, was reported to have been trapped in the driver’s seat after the three-ton lorry he was driving lost control.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the department received a call about the incident at 6.32am, and a team from the Kuala Selangor Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 6.54am, firefighters found a male victim trapped in the driver’s seat and used rescue cutter equipment to extricate him.

“The victim was successfully removed at 8.50am before being confirmed dead by Ministry of Health personnel at the scene. The body was later handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama