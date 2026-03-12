MELAKA, March 12 — A man suspected of stabbing a youth to death in Sungai Udang here last night has been remanded for seven days from today.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the remand order was granted by Magistrate Nur Afiqah Radhiah Zainurin.

He said initial investigations found that the 43-year-old suspect had lent his mobile phone to the victim several days earlier after the victim’s phone became damaged.

“The victim allegedly failed to return the borrowed phone, giving various excuses. The suspect believed the victim had sold the phone to buy drugs.

“Their meeting last night escalated into a fight before the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim several times with a machete. The victim died at the scene after sustaining severe injuries to the chest and head,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said the suspect then fled to a nearby building and attempted to hide in an unlocked vehicle, but was later apprehended with the assistance of members of the public.

Checks revealed the suspect has several previous records involving criminal and drug-related offences, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama