KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) has proven its ability to provide a better dividend payout for the 2025 financial year despite facing global economic uncertainties.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that the performance was a commendable achievement considering the challenging global economic situation throughout the past year.

“I congratulate the LTAT for being able to achieve good results despite the global turmoil that affected the economy last year.

“This achievement allows LTAT to announce dividends at a better rate than the previous year,” he told reporters after the LTAT 2025 Dividend Announcement Ceremony here today.

Mohamed Khaled said his ministry will continue to monitor LTAT’s performance to ensure that the pension fund for the armed forces’ personnel is managed as best as possible.

“I believe LTAT is on the right track to manage the pension fund and ultimately, it (LTAT) can bring good returns to contributors,” he said.

LTAT today declared a 5.35 per cent dividend for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025, which is the highest payout recorded in eight years.

The total dividend payout, amounting to RM524.74 million, will benefit the personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), thereby strengthening LTAT’s commitment to ensuring the long-term financial well-being of contributors. — Bernama