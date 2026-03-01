MANCHESTER, March 1 — British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean triumphed yesterday at the Brit Awards, claiming four prizes at the UK’s biggest annual music celebration held for the first time in Manchester, northwest England.

After topping the charts at home and abroad with her monster hit Man I Need and lauded album The Art of Loving, the 26-year-old dominated the star-studded awards ceremony at the city’s Co-op Live arena.

Weeks after winning the best new artist Grammy, she bagged the evening’s most coveted Album Of The Year gong, beating out indie singer Sam Fender, rockers Wolf Alice, pop star Lily Allen and rapper Dave.

Dean also won best artist, best pop act and—alongside Fender—song of the year for their single Rein Me In, topping the likes of British stars Raye, Lola Young and Calvin Harris.

“Thank you so much for believing in me when I didn’t really believe in myself sometimes,” an emotional Dean said as she accepted the best album accolade.

“This album is just about love and loving each other in a world that feels lovelessness right now.”

Rising star Young did not leave empty-handed, picking up best breakthrough artist while Wolf Alice snagged group of the year.

“It is a great time in British music and music in general, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it,” 25-year-old Messy singer Young said in her acceptance speech.

Pep appearance

Spanish singer Rosalia, who won best international artist, delivered an electric performance featuring Bjork. The Icelandic singer-songwriter emerged from a choreographed dance ensemble to showcase their hit song Berghain.

K-pop idol Rose—a member of Blackpink—and Bruno Mars won the international song of the year for their viral hit APT while Brooklyn rockers Geese bagged best international group.

Collecting the prize, band drummer Max Bassin was bleeped out from the British television broadcast of the event after telling the audience “free Palestine” and “f*ck Ice”.

The Brit Awards have recognised the cream of British and global pop music since they were first held in 1977, but have often been peppered with scandal and farce.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker famously stormed the stage in protest while Michael Jackson performed surrounded by children in 1996, while Madonna suffered whiplash injuries in 2015.

Its setting this year in Manchester, synonymous with legendary bands including the recently reunited Oasis, was notable.

The band’s Noel Gallagher was in attendance to collect the gong for songwriter of the year.

A die-hard Manchester City fan, the club’s manager Pep Guardiola made a special video tribute, telling the Oasis legend “I’m so proud of you... and I love you”.

Harry Styles performance

Producer and DJ Mark Ronson was also honoured, with the outstanding contribution to music award.

He got behind the turntables for a mini-set that eulogised his former collaborator Amy Winehouse—who died in 2011 -- and featured US rapper Ghostface Killah and Dua Lipa.

Late rocker Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon and daughter Kelly collected the lifetime achievement award for the Black Sabbath frontman before pop star Robbie Williams performed a tribute track in his honour.

Earlier, Harry Styles had opened the night with a performance of his new single Aperture, ahead of the much-anticipated release of his new album next Friday.

Known for his style as well as his music, the former One Direction star was dressed in a Chanel pinstriped suit and was joined on-stage by a gospel choir.

The trio of singers from the fictional girl group Huntrix in the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters — Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — also performed, as well as Raye, who swept the Brits two years ago. — AFP