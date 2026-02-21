KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Social media timelines have become a digital war zone between South-east Asian (SEA) and South Korean users in recent weeks.

What began as a dispute over concert rules and etiquette quickly escalated into a hostile online space, filled with derogatory exchanges, creatively offensive memes and even calls for boycotts by fellow keyboard warriors.

The ongoing online skirmish with South Korean netizens, or “Knetz” for short, has also seen social media users from SEA countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia come together in a fresh show of solidarity.

This newly formed alliance has been dubbed “SEAblings” by online users.

The trigger point

The conflict stems from an incident at the recent 10th anniversary concert of South Korean pop band Day6 at Axiata Arena on January 31.

Following the concert, several local fans took to social media platform Threads to complain about certain South Korean fansites — dedicated ultra fans — who allegedly managed to smuggle professional-grade camera equipment into the venue.

This was despite strict concert rules prohibiting all forms of photography, videography and audio recording devices, a standard regulation for concerts in Malaysia.

Although it remains unclear how the alleged fansites passed security checks, local fans later called them out online. At least one Threads user shared a video appearing to show a fansite using a camera during the concert.

The video quickly spread to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), triggering backlash after several Knetz defended the fansites and accused local users of breaching their privacy by circulating the footage.

“She already apologised, so you should say sorry too for recklessly taking and uploading photos of a private individual.

“If you’re going to like Korean singers, at least try to respect Korean culture.

“Or else stop consuming fansite photos on your timeline. Is this a trait of foreign b******? That’s disgusting,” a Knetz user posted on X.

The war

The debate over photography and concert rules was soon overshadowed as both sides began trading personal and cultural insults. Several Knetz were seen mocking the physical appearances of South-east Asians and questioning their financial status.

An X user also shared a screenshot of a music video by Indonesian girl group No Na, mocking the group for filming in a paddy field — prompting more Indonesian users to join the fray.

Users from other SEA countries soon followed.

Several SEAblings responded by highlighting South Korea’s social issues, including its high rate of cosmetic surgery, suicide statistics and declining birth rate.

A laughing chimpanzee meme was widely circulated by both sides as a tool to mock one another.

The dispute has since spilled over to other platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

An old video also resurfaced showing several Korean fansites at the 2024 Indonesian Golden Disc Awards being escorted out by security personnel for allegedly breaching event rules.

The SEAblings love

Despite the heightened online toxicity, many users expressed support for the newfound SEA solidarity.

Beyond memes, the feud has inspired parody videos recreating the online exchanges, while some SEAblings have called for boycotts of South Korean products.

Others have urged greater support for South-east Asian artists and talent.

“The funny thing with Koreans in the quotes is that they seem unaware that if they drag one SEA country, the entire SEA region will jump at them.

“We’re not as divided as the East Asian region. We may have our differences, sure, but we still got each other’s back like siblings,” tweeted user bearbranddmilk.