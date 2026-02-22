KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — PAS is on track to assume the Opposition Leader’s post from its Perikatan Nasional (PN) partner Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, following internal discussions triggered by the sacking of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, the New Straits Times reported.

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, PN’s deputy secretary-general, confirmed today that deliberations were ongoing but stressed that no final decision had been made on which PAS MP would take the role.

“All parties need more time to consider the matter and consult other stakeholders,” he told reporters following an extraordinary PN supreme council meeting at PAS’ headquarters here.

The development follows a turbulent week for Bersatu, which expelled Hamzah — the MP for Larut — over alleged attacks on party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The purge also saw 16 others removed from the party, including Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan, and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

The vacancy in the Opposition bench has heightened scrutiny over PN’s internal dynamics.

Last week, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man signalled that the appointment must be shaped by broad consensus, saying discussions “should involve all Opposition MPs”.