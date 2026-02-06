KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Malaysian actor Faizal Hussein is widely recognised as a seasoned performer, having brought to life iconic characters such as Roy in the 1986 classic Gila-Gila Remaja and Ilham Ibrahim in the 2012 film Bunohan.

His television work is equally distinguished, with recent roles including Shah Karim in both seasons of One Cent Thief and his standout performance as Walid in the hit local series Bidaah.

Known for his natural talent and professionalism, Faizal has built a reputation for seamlessly transitioning between diverse and iconic roles.

Accolades for his work should not be overlooked, including Best Actor at the 25th Festival Filem Malaysia and wins at Anugerah Skrin (Screen Awards) in 2003 and 2019.

He is also set to reprise his role as Walid in the sequel to Bidaah, retitled Walid, a performance that previously earned him recognition across the region.

Beyond mainstream film and television, Faizal has also carved out a unique connection with the legendary Japanese hero Ultraman — a link less familiar to the general public but well known among fans of tokusatsu (live action Japanese special effects dramas).

That association dates back to 1996, when he appeared in the action-comedy film Siapa Dia?, directed by N.T. Wong, where Ultraman was part of a central theme in that film.

Faizal portrays Saiful, a young man who claims to be the real Ultraman and even dons a toy Ultraman mask in an attempt to win the heart of Jasmin, played by actress Nina Juren.

His pursuit is complicated by the presence of Sulaiman, another self-proclaimed Ultraman whose superior martial arts skills, agility, and flair make him a formidable rival.

More recently, Faizal was involved in last year’s clothing brand DRUM x Ultraman collaboration, appearing in a promotional video as a father who appears to have outgrown his childhood love for Ultraman — until his daughter launches a DRUM Ultraman fashion line for Father’s Day, rekindling his admiration for the iconic hero.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Faizal shared his affection for the Ultra franchise, confirming that he is indeed a fan of the series, though not an extreme one.

“I grew up watching Ultraman.

“I had Ultraman toys and everything,” he said.

“So when I work on a project involving Ultraman, I really look forward to it and genuinely enjoy it.”

He added that he still follows the series occasionally, citing Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising as his most recent watch.

His long standing ties have sparked debate among Malaysian Ultraman fan clubs about whether he is truly a fan.

Faizal has now put that speculation to rest, admitting that while he is not an extreme devotee, he remains a genuine admirer.

The actor added that he would be happy to star in a Malaysia–Japan Ultraman collaboration film if given the chance.