KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Get ready to showcase those TikTok dance moves as Malam FYP Timur is happening at Zepp KL.

Organised by Gaga Entertainment and taking place on April 24, the Malam FYP Timur concert is set to feature three east Indonesian artists namely Adam Faris, Silet Open Up and Ecko Show.

The three acts, whose songs have been used millions of times on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. are set to bring the catchy rhymes and uprising beats of the ‘Timurnesia’ genre to KL for the first time ever.

Now for those who are unfamiliar, Faris Adam, best known for his song Stecu Stecu, was featured on the TikTok Global Top 20 Songs 2025 and he is the only Southeast Asian artist to be featured on the list.

The list also featured other global superstars such as Lady Gaga and her song Die with a Smile as well as Rose’s hit sensation APT featuring Bruno Mars.

Adam’s Stecu Stecu song which has spawned its own dance trend on TikTok, was also used by famous K-pop artists including Liz from K-pop group IVE as well as boy group NCT WISH.

Meanwhile, Silet Open Up’s song Tabola Bale featuring Jacson Zeran, Juan Reza and Diva Aurel has become a phenomenon with the song garnering over 400 million views on YouTube since its premiere in April last year and it has been used over 9 million times on TikTok.

The song also took centre stage during Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day celebrations in August 2025, where it was performed live at the Merdeka Palace and even Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto was seen smiling and dancing along to it.

Ecko Show, a popular rapper and producer from East Indonesia known for his social commentary songs, is also no stranger to social media fame as he too has several songs that reached the millions of views milestone.

He had also recently won the Indonesia Music Awards (AMI) last year for his satirical song FYP Today 2 where he won the Best Rap/Hip-Hop Solo Artist category.

Tickets for Malam FYP Timur will go on sale starting February 6 at 11am with ticketing price ranging between RM188 to RM228.

There’s also a VIP Box category which is priced at RM5,000.