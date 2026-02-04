TAIPEI, Feb 4 — South Korean DJ Koo Jun-yup has unveiled a memorial statue in honour of his late wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, a year after her death.

The statue was revealed on Feb 2 at Chin Pao San Cemetery in New Taipei, where Hsu is laid to rest.

Family members and friends from across the entertainment industry gathered for the ceremony, which was held in the rain.

Hsu, whose full name was Hsu Hsi-yuan and who was better known by her stage name Big S, died on Feb 2, 2025, at the age of 48 from pneumonia after contracting influenza during a family trip to Japan.

According to The Straits Times, among those in attendance were Hsu’s mother Huang Chun-mei; her younger sister, television host Dee Hsu; Dee’s husband Mike Hsu; and TV host Kevin Tsai.

Actors Jerry Yan and Vic Chou, Hsu’s co-stars in the hit drama Meteor Garden, were also present, along with singers Rainie Yang and Show Lo.

South Korean musicians Kang Won-rae of K-pop duo Clon — of which Koo is a member — and Super Junior’s Choi Si-won also attended the unveiling.

In a video posted on Instagram, Huang can be seen embracing the statue and wept when it was unveiled, while Dee delivered an emotional speech and invited fans who missed her sister to visit the memorial.

Titled Eternal Orbit of Hsi-Yuan, the memorial was designed by Koo and produced with a Taiwanese art production team.

The installation features nine cube-like forms orbiting the main sculpture — a symbolic reference to Koo and a number said to have held special meaning for the couple.

The Straits Times reported that, the artwork, made of stainless steel and brass, spans about 72 square metres, with the main sculpture standing roughly 3.3 metres tall.

In a video shared on Instagram late on Feb 2, Koo said he created the memorial so Hsu could remain close to everyone who loved her.

He added that the design was inspired by Hsu’s playful habit of describing herself as an alien from another planet, prompting him to create a “galaxy” for her.

Koo, 56, also shared a handwritten letter dedicated to Hsu, saying he continues to miss her.