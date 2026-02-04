LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Disney has named Josh D’Amaro, the head of the company’s theme parks division, to succeed Robert Iger as the global media giant’s chief executive officer, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

D’Amaro has led Disney’s lucrative Experiences division, which oversees the company’s parks, resorts, and cruise line, since 2020.

He will be in the CEO role from March 18, 2026, the same day as the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

He previously served as president of Walt Disney World Resort and joined Disney in 1998.

Iger will remain at the company as a senior adviser and board member until his retirement at the end of 2026, Disney said.

The company also said Dana Walden, currently co-chair of Disney Entertainment and previously seen as a potential successor to Iger, has been named president and chief creative officer.

The succession decision was closely watched in Hollywood after months of speculation about Iger’s replacement. — Bernama