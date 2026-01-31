KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — DPR Ian has reassured Malaysian fans that he’s pressing ahead with his performance at K-Spark in Malaysia 2026 despite falling ill shortly after arriving in the country.

In a candid Instagram Reel shared ahead of the festival today, the singer revealed he was hit with “body fever” as soon as he landed.

“My immunity’s been down and I was in bed for the last two days,” he said, adding that the hectic pace of the past fortnight had finally caught up with him.

“Everything’s been boiling up to a point where even if we let go of the tension a little bit, I think we all get sick.”

Still, he pledged not to let the setback compromise the show.

“I’ve still got to find a way to give one of the best shows ever — I promise that. Not to worry anybody,” he added.

DPR Ian is set to take the stage at Stadium Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur tonight for what will be his third consecutive appearance at the fast-growing K-Spark series — a festival that debuted last year and has quickly positioned itself as a heavyweight in the region’s K-pop ‘live’ circuit.

The event’s first two editions, in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, helped cement K-Spark as one of the genre’s standout touring showcases.

DPR Ian has been part of every lineup since its launch, including a Vietnam stop that reportedly drew around 40,000 fans.

His Kuala Lumpur appearance also marks his first Malaysian stage since The Dream Reborn Tour 2024.

“We haven’t been to Malaysia for such a long time… Last time we came was literally the tour, and that was more than 12 months ago,” he said in the video.

He added, “It’ll be cool to see the Malaysia fans. I miss the Malaysia fans. I want to use this opportunity to really give a show to Malaysia.”

K-Spark’s Malaysian edition features a heavyweight roster including G-Dragon, Hwasa, and ITZY, with DPR Ian expected to be one of the night’s key draws.

Despite the exhaustion, DPR Ian hinted that the festival run has energised him creatively.

“This has kept me amped up to go into the next phase of my artistry… the next album,” he said, signalling that new music is already in motion.

He has also been more active on social platforms in recent weeks, engaging with fans and teasing future projects.

The singer recently announced a new partnership with fragrance label Alchemist Fragrance, adding to expectations that 2026 will be a wide-ranging year for him.

Before wrapping his message, he thanked Malaysian supporters in a mix of English and Bahasa Melayu and blew them a kiss: “Terima kasih. Thank you so much. I love you all. Sayang!”