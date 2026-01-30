MELAKA, Jan 30 — Besides the federal capital, Perak and Penang, Melaka is also among the focal points for Hindu devotees each year during the Thaipusam celebration, with nearly 50,000 devotees expected to attend this year, an increase from about 40,000 last year.

Sri Subramaniar Batu Berendam Temple president V. Manokaran said this year’s Thaipusam celebration will take place over almost two weeks, from Jan 22 to Feb 4, with the temple remaining the main focal point of the festivities in the state.

He said the celebration began on Jan 22 with the ubhayam ceremony, a voluntary contribution or sponsorship by Hindu devotees to help fund the conduct of religious rituals at the temple, including the preparation of ceremonial materials and meals, as an expression of gratitude, fulfilment of vows and the seeking of blessings.

“Throughout the celebration period, various religious rituals will be carried out, including the paal kudam ceremony (carrying vessels filled with milk), carrying kavadi and abhishekam (the ritual bathing of deity statues with holy water), which are among the main practices observed by Hindu devotees during Thaipusam,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Manokaran said the ubhayam ceremony will continue until Jan 31, while the main Thaipusam celebration is scheduled to take place on Feb 1, with participation expected to increase compared with the previous year.

He said participation in the paal kudam ceremony at the temple is expected to rise to about 10,000 devotees, compared with around 7,000 last year, while about 1,500 devotees are expected to take part in the kavadi procession, up from around 800 to 1,000 previously.

“The chariot procession is scheduled for Monday, Feb 2, starting at 4.30 pm from the Sri Subramaniar Batu Berendam Temple, passing through several main roads around Melaka city before returning to the temple.

“The procession route will be subject to traffic conditions and police advice to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, cleaning works and support management throughout the Thaipusam celebration period are being handled by the Melaka Historic City Council and the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council, he said.

Thaipusam, which is celebrated on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, commemorates the event in which Lord Murugan was bestowed the sacred spear, Vel, by his mother, Goddess Parvati, to defeat Surapadman, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

In Melaka, although Thaipusam is celebrated on a smaller scale compared with some other states, it continues to reflect strong religious devotion and plays an important role in uniting the community and preserving the cultural traditions of the Hindu community in the state. — Bernama