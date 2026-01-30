PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The director-general and deputy director-general of the Department of Environment (DoE) were brought to the magistrates’ court here today for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s application to remand them.

The two senior officials arrived wearing orange lock-up uniforms and handcuffed at about 9am under escort by MACC officers, the New Straits Times reported.

They were arrrested at about 6.30pm yesterday after giving statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The duo are under investigation over allegations of abuse of power and corruption linked to electronic waste (e-waste)) management over recent years.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests yesterday and said both suspects are being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.