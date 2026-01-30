KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Malaysia and Singapore reaffirmed the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as a key pillar of bilateral economic ties during a courtesy call between Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat on Thursday.

The ministers said the initiative is moving from planning to implementation, combining Johor’s scale and resources with Singapore’s capital, technology, and global connectivity to attract high-value investments, strengthen supply chains, and create quality jobs on both sides of the Causeway.

“Malaysia is finalising the JS-SEZ Investment Blueprint and Masterplan, which will outline the long-term vision, priority sectors, key zones, and implementation roadmap, including governance, incentives, infrastructure, and talent plans. Malaysia is targeting an official launch in March 2026,” the Ministry of Economy said in a statement today.

Both sides agreed that Johor-Singapore cooperation is a long-term partnership grounded in trust, policy continuity, and shared benefits.

They welcomed continued collaboration in high-value investments, digitalisation, sustainable development, and talent development, all of which support the JS-SEZ’s implementation.

The ministers also discussed strengthening the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC) to provide clearer oversight and a sharper focus on economic cooperation, particularly under the JS-SEZ agenda.

The Economy Ministry said the final governance structure would be presented at the next JSCMC meeting in Singapore.

“The Minister of Economy expressed confidence that, with disciplined execution and sustained cooperation, the JS-SEZ and JSCMC will deliver tangible outcomes for businesses, workers, and communities in Malaysia and Singapore,” it added. — Bernama