SHAH ALAM, Jan 19 — Singaporean singer Iskandar Ismail is the winner of the 12th season of Malaysia’s hit celebrity singing competition, Gegar Vaganza at the MBSA Auditorium in Shah Alam, Selangor last night.

The 47-year-old wowed the judges, Hetty Koes Endang, Syafinaz Selamat and Ramli MS, with powerful renditions of two Ziana Zain classics, Madah Berhelah and Senja Nan Merah.

“I didn’t expect [to win]. When my name was called out as champion, I didn’t look at the screen at all. I was just looking at my fans,” he was quoted as saying by Singapore-based news outlet CNA.

The Singaporean also delivered Senja Nan Merah as a duet with Malaysian singer-actress Jaclyn Victor, leaving the audience cheering.

Iskandar is not the first Singaporean to win the contest; Hady Mirza took the crown in 2019 and Aliff Aziz in 2021.

The son of the late Singaporean singer R Ismail, Iskandar shared that he almost did not participate, joining only after his wife encouraged him.

Iskandar plans to pursue several projects in Malaysia and will remain in the country at least until after Hari Raya Aidilfitri in March.

Iskandar walked away with RM100,000 in prize money, while Indonesian group Mendua took second place with RM50,000.