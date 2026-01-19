KINABATANGAN, Jan 19 — A total of 196 police personnel will cast early ballots tomorrow in the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state legislative assembly by-elections.

The voting will be conducted at the Kinabatangan district police headquarters from 8 am to 5 pm through a single channel.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast favourable weather for the day.

The Kinabatangan contest is a three-cornered contest featuring Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar of Barisan Nasional (BN), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman of Warisan, and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

The Lamag seat will see a straight fight between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan).

The by-elections are being held following the death of former incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5 last year.

The Election Commission has set Saturday, Jan 24, as the polling day. — Bernama