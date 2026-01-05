SEOUL, Jan 5 — Veteran South Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, widely regarded as one of the nation’s most beloved and respected actors, died today at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with blood cancer.

He is survived by his wife, sculptor Oh So-yeong, and two sons, South Korean media reported.

Ahn had been hospitalised in an intensive care unit after collapsing at his home on December 30, 2025 when food became lodged in his throat, and he did not regain consciousness in the days that followed, The Korea Times reported.

Ahn died at around 9am local time, with his family by his side, another local news outlet The Asia Business Daily reported.

The actor was first diagnosed with blood cancer in 2019 and underwent treatment, achieving remission in 2020, but the disease later recurred and he continued to battle the illness until his death.

Born in 1952, Ahn began his acting career as a child in Kim Ki-young’s 1957 film Twilight Train and went on to appear in more than 140 films over a career spanning over 60 years.

He became a foundational figure in modern Korean cinema with memorable roles in films including Good Windy Day, Two Cops, Silmido, and Radio Star, earning numerous awards and widespread acclaim, according to The Korea Times.

Ahn’s scandal-free public image and contributions to film earned him the nickname “The Nation’s Actor” and a place among South Korea’s most cherished cultural icons.