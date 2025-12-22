LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — James Ransone, the American actor best known for his role as Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in HBO’s acclaimed crime drama The Wire, has died at the age of 46 in Los Angeles.

According to the Guardian, the Los Angeles medical examiner released information that Ransone died on Friday, with the cause of death reported as suicide.

Ransone appeared in 12 episodes of The Wire’s second season, portraying the troubled dock worker whose volatility and vulnerability made the character one of the show’s most memorable figures.

He later reunited with creator David Simon for HBO’s Generation Kill, playing real-life marine Cpl Josh Ray Person across all seven episodes.

His more recent work included a prominent role in It Chapter Two, where he portrayed the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak alongside a cast that included Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Skarsgård.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans. Actor François Arnaud, a cast member of HBO Max’s Heated Rivalry, wrote on Instagram that Ransone was a “unique actor” who consistently impressed and inspired him.

Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone attended the Carver Centre for Arts and Technology in Maryland before landing early roles in films such as Ken Park (2002) and later securing his breakout part in The Wire.

In recent years, Ransone had spoken publicly about surviving sexual abuse by a former tutor and the long-term struggles with addiction that followed.

He discussed the emotional toll of acting in a 2016 interview, reflecting on the challenge of inhabiting characters who were often difficult or unlikeable.

