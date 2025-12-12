KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — An animation series that has truly showcased the beginnings, potential and quality of Malaysian animation, the Upin & Ipin phenomenon is set to grow even bigger after two decades.

In conjunction with its 20th anniversary, Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s leading animation studio and creator of the beloved series, announced the ‘Upin & Ipin Theme Park’, set to open at King’s Park, Genting Highlands.

The landmark signing ceremony between Les’ Copaque and King’s Park Management Sdn Bhd took place yesterday during the launch of LC Xpo 2025, a four-day celebration of creativity, culture and innovation.

The event was held at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur and officiated by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chairman Tuan Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

MDEC chairman Tuan Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Chairman officiates the launch of LC Xpo 2025 at the World Trade Centre December 11, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Les’ Copaque

This historic milestone is considered one of the animation company’s most ambitious ventures to date, with the partnership marking a major leap forward for Malaysia’s edutainment landscape, promising a world-class destination designed for families, children and fans of all ages.

The upcoming theme park will feature immersive attractions inspired by Malaysia’s most iconic animated twins, setting a new benchmark for edutainment that blends creativity, culture and family fun.

Les’ Copaque founder and managing director Datuk Burhanuddin Md Radzi said, “From a small dream in 2005 to becoming Malaysia’s most beloved animation studio, our journey has always been about passion and purpose.

“The Upin & Ipin Theme Park marks a bold new chapter, one that brings our stories to life and inspires future generations.”

King’s Park Management director Darren Yang said, “We are honoured to partner with Les’ Copaque to create a world-class family destination in King’s Park Genting Highlands.

“Upin & Ipin is a cultural icon, and this theme park will celebrate Malaysian creativity on a global stage,” he added.

The series’ achievements need no introduction; from the many awards it has won over the years to the successful films such as Upin & Ipin: Jeng Jeng Jeng! (2016) and the epic adventure Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal (2019), which became a massive hit in Malaysia and abroad.

While an official opening date for the theme park has yet to be announced, the project is expected to propel the franchise to new heights, introducing new generations to the iconic animation that began two decades ago.