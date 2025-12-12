JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 12 — Police have crippled a syndicate selling liquor, for which tax had not been paid, with the seizure of the contraband worth RM1.73 million, during a raid on two houses in Taman Bukit Indah, here, last Tuesday.

Fifth Battalion General Operations Force (PGA) Commanding Officer Supt Salehin Suleiman said three local men aged between 18 and 39 were arrested in the raid, conducted at 3pm under “Op Taring Alpha 2”.

“During inspection, we found cartons and boxes of various brands of liquor, which were purchased from the duty-free zone.

“The modus operandi of this syndicate is to buy and bring supplies of liquor from the duty-free zone and then distribute according to the buyer’s request. The syndicate used rented premises as a storage for the contraband,” he said in a statement today.

Salehin said two vehicles, a Toyota Estima and a Toyota Innova, were also seized. — Bernama