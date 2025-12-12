KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Emerging as one of Hong Kong’s most dashing new talents, Jeffrey Ngai Tsun-sang, 27, quickly captured attention with powerful tracks like Never Say Never and MY HEAD!, steadily becoming a standout force in the city’s Cantopop scene.

He has also proven his acting talent on Hong Kong’s ViuTV, appearing in series such as Be a Better Man, Be On Game and In Geek We Trust.

On the big screen, he has taken several supporting roles, including two comedic turns in Everything Under Control (2023) and Table for Six 2 (2024).

The actor finally got his big break after getting the lead role in Njo Kui Ying’s Road to Vendetta, playing the poker-faced Hong Kong assassin simply known as ‘Number 4.’

To support the film’s launch, Ngai travelled to Malaysia for the first time, appearing at TGV Pavilion Bukit Jalil, where he took part in promotional activities and spoke with the members of the media at a press conference.

Ngai shared how excited he was to get this opportunity, saying, “In Hong Kong, getting a film casting opportunity is already something actors are very happy about because the industry produces fewer films per year.”

He added that most of his previous roles had been minor or comedic.

“This time, I got to play a more serious and composed role,” Ngai said, a new experience for him.

In preparation for the role, the actor followed a strict regimen — waking up to immediately run 1-2 hours of cardio, finishing all meals before 6pm with no eating afterward, and strength training at night — repeating this routine every day for half a year with absolutely no cheat days.

Ngai explained, “Self-discipline is like fighting yourself every day. Waking up was the hardest part.

“My motivation was simply, ‘If I get off the plane today, I’ve already won.’”

The actor added how he enjoyed the filming process, stating how the director and action choreographer were great.

“They pre-shot all the major fight scenes and let us watch them so we’d know which movements would be close-ups and which would be long shots.

“During the 6-8 months of training, we already understood how the camera would move, so actual filming went smoothly.”

Overall, it was a fun shooting experience, the actor said, recalling that the most memorable part was filming in Japan

“The most enjoyable part was that each location offered unique opportunities for action.

“Every scene surprised me because I hadn’t been to most of those places before.

“For example, we filmed in a game centre and also at a Japanese temple — completely new experiences for me,” he added.

When asked who he would like to share the screen with in the future, Ngai expressed his desire to act alongside pro‑wrestler‑turned‑Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, adding that he truly admires the actor.

Road to Vendetta has received five nominations at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards, including Best Action Designer, Best Sound Effects, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design — recognition of its outstanding craftsmanship, action choreography and production quality.

The film has now finally made its way to Malaysia and is screening nationwide.