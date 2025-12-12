KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Zootopia 2 maintained its No. 1 position at the local box office for the second week running, while the long-awaited horror flick Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 joined the chart in strong fashion — mixed reviews aside — creeping into a solid second place.

Also debuting this week are Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident X The Culling Game – The Movie and the Indonesian comedy Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku!, both of which are stirring nationwide buzz.

Mudborn, released a month ago, continues to surprise with its staying power. What began as hype in Taiwan has now spread to Malaysia, pulling in curious audiences eager for a fresh horror-thriller experience.

On the streaming front, Netflix, Viu and Disney+ offer a wide selection of thrillers, romances and action-packed series — perfect for weekend bingeing.

If you’re looking to fill your weekend with excitement and entertainment, Malay Mail has you covered with the Top 10 trending picks across movies, series, music and books.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic and International) (December 4 to December 7)

Zootopia 2 Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Mudborn Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya Incident X The Culling Game – The Movie Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku! Wicked: For Good Under Current SEVENTEEN World Tour [NEW_] In Japan: Live Viewing Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Malam Terlarang

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Dec 1 to Dec 7)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series Stranger Things 5 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 The Rats: A Witcher Tale Stranger Things: Season 1 The Price of Confession: Season 1 One-Punch Man: Season 3 Stranger Things: Season 2 My Sister’s Husband: Season 1 Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Saat Aku Tahu Taxi Driver 3 Satu, Dua... Dia? Moon River Running Man (2025) GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Taxi Driver 2 Abang Imam Minah Skuter Seadanya Kita EXchange 4

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Belly Showdown: Season 1

YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1

All’s Fair: Season 1

Chef’s Go-To: Season 1

Are You Sure?!: Season 2

The Roses: Season 1

The Manipulated: Season 1

Best of the World’s Destinations: Guizhou: Season 1

I am Boxer: Season 1

60 Minutes to Love: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (December 3 to December 10)

Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma sombr — back to friends HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Madison Beer — bittersweet Tenxi — mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (December 3 to December 10)

Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam ALYPH — Ingat Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Rizky Febian, Adrian Khalif — Alamak Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman

Source: kworb.net and Spotify Carta Malaysia 50

Top 10 books of the week (November 28 to December 4)

Fiction

Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) Every Day I Read by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Non-Fiction

Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Revised and Updated (30th Anniversary Edition) by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log) I Want to Die, but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Dirty Little Secret by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH