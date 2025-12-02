KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Indian music fans will be capping off 2025 on a high note, with a string of sensational concerts set to take place in Malaysia this month.

The month-long musical fiesta is starting with a night of nostalgia this Saturday (Dec 6) as prominent Tamil singer S.P. Charan returns to Malaysia for Meendum SPB 2.0 alongside several leading Tamil singers.

The concert is slated to take place at 7pm at The Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Meendum SPB 2.0 will be the singer’s second musical ode — following the first one in 2023 — to his late father and legendary Indian singer, actor and music composer Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, fondly known as SPB.

SPB passed away at 74 due to Covid-19-related complications in September 2020.

The award-winning singer has delivered over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over the span of his 50-year career — the highest number by any singer — which earned him a Guinness World Record.

Following in his footsteps, his son S.P. Charan also dabbled in singing and acting and is also a prominent film producer.

This time around, he will be sharing the stage with leading Tamil playback singers Saindhavi and Vijay Prakash as well as two budding talents from the Super Singer reality show, Anand Aravindakshan, and Priyanka.

Mojo Projects founder and chief executive officer Ratna K. Nadarajan said overwhelming demand for a sequel to the first SPB tribute concert in 2023 led his team to curate Meendum SPB 2.0.

“At Mojo Projects, every show is built on a deeper purpose: to protect and promote legacy.

“Next year also marks ten years since Mojo Projects was founded.

“What better way to kick off our first decade anniversary celebrations than putting together a soulful remembrance for a legend like SPB — and that too led by his son, Charan?” he told Malay Mail.

So, don’t miss out on witnessing SPB’s legacy coming alive this Saturday, as Charan and his team belt out evergreen hits from “Oh Butterfly” to “Anjali Anjali” and countless more.

Ticket prices for Meendum SPB 2.0 start from RM276 and can be purchased exclusively at www.excitix.com.my.

For more updates, follow @mojoprojects on social media.