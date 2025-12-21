MERSING, Dec 21 — Police arrested a couple in Johor Bahru last Friday, believed to be responsible for stealing jewellery worth RM19,300 from a gold shop in Endau here.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the authorities received a report about the incident last Wednesday.

Following the report, a team from Mersing’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested the 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both locals, between 10 pm and 11.40 pm. in Johor Bahru.

“Police seized a car and two sets of jewellery, which were linked to the theft, for further investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Abdul Razak added that both suspects, who are unemployed, have prior criminal records related to drugs. However, their urine tests returned negative results.

The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code, and the couple has been remanded for four days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, starting yesterday. — Bernama