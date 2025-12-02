KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Malaysian actress, singer and model Erra Fazira is set to marry local entrepreneur Mohamad Ezwan Mohamad Zain in 10 days.

The revelation was made during the music video premiere of Erra’s remake single Cinta Abadi earlier today.

“God willing, I would like to ask everyone to pray for my wedding ceremony this December 12, which is on a Friday, to run smoothly.

“December 12, 2025 will be our sacred date,” Erra said.

The 51-year-old film primadonna began dating the 44-year-old, better known as Mr E, in August 2024.

Ezwan, founder of local café franchise Kueh, is a widower with one child. Erra also has one child from her previous marriage to Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin, which ended in divorce in 2014.

Before that, she was married to KRU member Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim, with the marriage ending in 2006.

Erra said they began planning the wedding in the middle of this year and expressed gratitude that preparations have gone smoothly.

The solemnisation ceremony will take place on December 12, followed by a small reception for close friends and family on December 13, and another ceremony for family and friends on December 27 in Kuala Lumpur.

She also revealed that the ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Kasi Onz YouTube channel, with special episodes on their wedding preparations set to air from December 5.

“We are not in a desperate situation to get married, it’s not like that at all.

“This is more of a future planning for us — we want to have a partner that we could talk to and to have someone by our side, especially when we get old and when our kids are all grown up.

“These thoughts led to our decision to come together (as husband and wife),” she said.

The Sembilu actress also admitted she was overwhelmed by emotions during the announcement, where she was seen shedding tears.

“I was not expecting to cry but I was in tears because I thought about everything that I went through and because I am facing this again.

“I was having mixed feelings — happy, joy and nervous as well.

“The nervousness is maybe because of what I’ve been through before, the old wounds, and I hope to never have to go through it again,” she said.

Erra added that her new single Cinta Abadi is a re-recorded version of her 1993 song of the same name. It was the first song she recorded as an artiste, originally when she was 19 in Singapore.

The music video for Cinta Abadi will be released concurrently with her wedding day on December 12.