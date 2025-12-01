LONDON, Dec 1 – Fourteen years after the final Harry Potter film was released, actor Rupert Grint admits he will likely never escape the shadow of his iconic role as Ron Weasley – and he’s perfectly comfortable with that.

Speaking at a community event in Highgate, north London, where he helped switch on Christmas lights, Grint told the BBC: “I don’t think I’ll ever quite step out of his shadow, but I’m fine with that. I think it’s great. I love meeting people who really felt this was part of their childhood.”

Grint, now 37, revealed he has written a letter to Alastair Stout, the child actor cast as Ron in the upcoming HBO television adaptation of Harry Potter. He described the gesture as “passing the baton,” wishing Stout the same joy he experienced stepping into the wizarding world.

His co-star Daniel Radcliffe recently did the same for Dominic McLaughlin, who will play Harry Potter in the series. Grint said the announcement of the new cast brought him “straight back” to his own casting memories at age 11.

Since the Potter films ended in 2011, Grint has taken on roles in movies such as Into the White, appeared in Apple TV’s Servant, and featured in Ed Sheeran’s music videos.

He has also performed on stage.

While he admitted it has been harder to break free from his Potter image compared to Radcliffe and Emma Watson, he insists he is not frustrated by the association.

“It has a quite deep meaning to a lot of people of my generation, and even more to generations who are finding it now. It gives me a lot of pride,” he said.

Grint lives in Highgate with actress Georgia Groome and their two daughters. He shared that his five-year-old daughter, Wednesday, finds the films “a little bit too scary” but enjoys watching short clips.

Asked if he might return to the wizarding world like co-star Tom Felton, who reprised Draco Malfoy on Broadway, Grint replied: “Maybe in the future. Never say never.”

For now, he says he enjoys exploring life outside Hogwarts, though he admitted he feels more aligned with Hufflepuff than Gryffindor.