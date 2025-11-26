LONDON, Nov 26 — From Will Ferrell’s Elf costume to Star Wars props, an array of movie memorabilia spanning cinematic history heads to auction next month.

More than 1,350 lots, valued at a combined estimate of £8 million (RM43.6 million), are on offer in Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction taking place December 5-7.

Leading the sale is Boba Fett’s EE-3 carbine rifle from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with an estimate of £350,000-£700,000.

“It only came in to us about a year ago and we spent a number of weeks going through it, almost to a forensic level and managed to screen match the wood grain on the stock — there’s some damage and distress on it — and realise that this was and is the one and only Boba Fett blaster that was used in Empire Strikes Back,” Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane said at a press preview today.

Other lots from the franchise include a rebel pilot helmet from the same film and a Stormtrooper E-11 imperial blaster from Return of the Jedi.

Indiana Jones is also represented in the sale with a brown fedora made for the titular character, played by Harrison Ford, in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on offer.

Costumes include Ferrell’s green tunic from Christmas movie Elf, and Spider-Man’s black symbiote suit from Spider-Man 3 in which Tobey Maguire played the superhero.

Other lots include Marty McFly’s hoverboard from the second and third Back to the Future films and ballet slippers from The Red Shoes. — Reuters